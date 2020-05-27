Global  

Former NYC Transit Boss Andy Byford Named London’s Transport Commissioner

CBS 2 Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Byford served as president of New York City’s Transit Authority for two years before stepping down over clashes with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
