Kathy Griffin Tweets That Trump Should Be Injected With Air, Inevitable Outrage Ensues Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Kathy Griffin was once again the object of criticism and outrage by conservatives on Tuesday night after she tweeted a joke about injecting Donald Trump with air.



Griffin’s comment came in response to a tweet by CNN’s Jim Acosta, who said, “Trump at diabetes event at WH: ‘I don’t use insulin. Should I be?'” Griffin quote-tweeted Acosta, and replied, “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.” And just in case it was too subtle, she added “F— TRUMP.” For those wondering, injecting air bubbles into the blood can cause blockages in blood vessels and likely result in someone’s death.



People who remember Griffin’s 2017 dustup over criticizing Trump will not be surprised that the tweet was harshly criticized.



*Also Read:* Why Twitter Hasn't Deleted Any of President Trump's Tweets (Yet)



“Kathy Griffin advocates for stabbing Pres. Trump with an air-filled syringe” said OANN reporter Alex Salvi.



“Hey @SecretService, you should be looking into this,” said conservative activist Charlie Kirk.



There were of course hundreds of like-minded comments on the matter, as well as defenders who cited Griffin’s First Amendment rights. But Griffin was her own most vocal supporter, and in subsequent tweets refused to apologize, responding to a Washington Examiner tweet about her original comment with “I SURE DID, F—ER.”



In 2017, Griffin suffered a serious career setback after doing a photo shoot in which she posed with a model depicting the decapitated head of Donald Trump. She eventually apologized for the mask stunt, but then later retracted that public mea culpa. She was investigated by the Secret Service and cleared of making actual threats against the president, and later embarked on a comeback tour that sold out dates across the country in 2018.



Reps for Griffin and for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap.



See some of Griffin’s tweets below.







Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.



FUCK TRUMP https://t.co/UR2rfymQNY



— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2020











I feel pretty goddamn superior now knowing I know a hell of a lot more about the #firstamendment than the, than this mushroom… pic.twitter.com/ZH1g2eKqQw



— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020











I SURE DID, FUCKER. #TrumpLiedPeopleDied https://t.co/4k3F95zAMz



— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Kimmel Questions How Trump's View of Golfing During an Outbreak Has Changed Since 2014 (Video)



Ann Coulter Doubles Down on Trump Criticism: 'Jackass President Being a Big Baby'



Late Scarborough Aide's Husband Asks Twitter to Delete Trump's Tweets: 'My Wife Deserves Better' (Video) Kathy Griffin was once again the object of criticism and outrage by conservatives on Tuesday night after she tweeted a joke about injecting Donald Trump with air.Griffin’s comment came in response to a tweet by CNN’s Jim Acosta, who said, “Trump at diabetes event at WH: ‘I don’t use insulin. Should I be?'” Griffin quote-tweeted Acosta, and replied, “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.” And just in case it was too subtle, she added “F— TRUMP.” For those wondering, injecting air bubbles into the blood can cause blockages in blood vessels and likely result in someone’s death.People who remember Griffin’s 2017 dustup over criticizing Trump will not be surprised that the tweet was harshly criticized.*Also Read:* Why Twitter Hasn't Deleted Any of President Trump's Tweets (Yet)“Kathy Griffin advocates for stabbing Pres. Trump with an air-filled syringe” said OANN reporter Alex Salvi.“Hey @SecretService, you should be looking into this,” said conservative activist Charlie Kirk.There were of course hundreds of like-minded comments on the matter, as well as defenders who cited Griffin’s First Amendment rights. But Griffin was her own most vocal supporter, and in subsequent tweets refused to apologize, responding to a Washington Examiner tweet about her original comment with “I SURE DID, F—ER.”In 2017, Griffin suffered a serious career setback after doing a photo shoot in which she posed with a model depicting the decapitated head of Donald Trump. She eventually apologized for the mask stunt, but then later retracted that public mea culpa. She was investigated by the Secret Service and cleared of making actual threats against the president, and later embarked on a comeback tour that sold out dates across the country in 2018.Reps for Griffin and for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap.See some of Griffin’s tweets below.Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.FUCK TRUMP https://t.co/UR2rfymQNY— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2020I feel pretty goddamn superior now knowing I know a hell of a lot more about the #firstamendment than the, than this mushroom… pic.twitter.com/ZH1g2eKqQw— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020I SURE DID, FUCKER. #TrumpLiedPeopleDied https://t.co/4k3F95zAMz— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Kimmel Questions How Trump's View of Golfing During an Outbreak Has Changed Since 2014 (Video)Ann Coulter Doubles Down on Trump Criticism: 'Jackass President Being a Big Baby'Late Scarborough Aide's Husband Asks Twitter to Delete Trump's Tweets: 'My Wife Deserves Better' (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JME Williams Kathy griffin is getting away with threatening our President & threatening people that disagree with her. But Twitt… https://t.co/stlbtVJ6kA 19 minutes ago SOUTH PASADENA CHIMP RT @AmericanVALIAN1: HateMongering HAGGARD ZOMBIE-ish NeverFunny Dumb wannabe comic Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe with '… 35 minutes ago Grant Peece @RyanAFournier but let’s “fact check” everything @realDonaldTrump tweets. i was led to believed that assault was a… https://t.co/qw5t5tB1kM 52 minutes ago AmericanVALIANT HateMongering HAGGARD ZOMBIE-ish NeverFunny Dumb wannabe comic Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe wit… https://t.co/ylCPQdcKiq 2 hours ago L Love RT @awkward_duck: Folks are more outraged by Kath Griffin's tweets, than officers actually murdering people. Trump has blood on his hands.… 2 hours ago Arthur Pearson Regarding Kathy Griffin's tweets wishing Trump would die from air injected into his veins I'm not at all surprised.… https://t.co/nTczlwLkve 2 hours ago i’m not gabbie hanna (Neon) Trump said this in all seriousness that we should try injecting disinfectant into our body and everyone took it mad… https://t.co/3I5WB01jmi 2 hours ago TexasNavyVet⭐️⭐️⭐️ I have an idea on how to deal with Kathy Griffin: after the @SecretService interviews her again, let’s all just ig… https://t.co/azfuqp8G6O 2 hours ago