Doug Liman to Direct Tom Cruise in Sci-Fi Movie to Be Shot Aboard International Space Station

The Wrap Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Doug Liman to Direct Tom Cruise in Sci-Fi Movie to Be Shot Aboard International Space StationDoug Liman has signed on to direct Tom Cruise in his planned movie set to be filmed aboard the International Space Station, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Liman previously worked with Cruise on “Edge of Tomorrow” and “American Made.” Liman will write the screenplay and produce the film with Cruise. Plot details about the project are being kept under wraps (probably somewhere out in space). No distributor is currently involved at this stage.

Deadline reported earlier this month that Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX were in the early stages of teaming up with NASA for an action-adventure, narrative feature film, and that it would be the first of its kind shot in outer space.

*Also Read:* Tom Cruise to Film Aboard International Space Station, NASA Administrator Says

It’s unclear the details of the project beyond that. The film won’t be another installment in the “Mission: Impossible” film series, Deadline reported, and currently no studio is involved. Production on “M:I 7 and 8” was recently forced to shut down due to the coronavirus.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said. “We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”



NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv

— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020



Deadline first reported the news.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Top Gun: Maverick': Tom Cruise Fights His Past in Super Bowl TV Spot (Video)

Nicholas Hoult Joins Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible' Sequels

'Top Gun: Maverick' High-Flying Trailer Shows Tom Cruise Teaching New Aviators Dogfighting (Video)
