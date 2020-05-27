Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump, Pence tag team battleground state for SpaceX launch

Seattle Times Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hoping the first launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil in nearly a decade will give the nation’s spirit a boost after months of battling the coronavirus. Amid uncertainty about whether the weather would allow for liftoff, Trump departed Washington for the Florida coast to mark the return […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Need2Know: Historic Launch, Trump Tweets

Need2Know: Historic Launch, Trump Tweets 08:49

 These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Threatens To Pull GOP Convention From NC [Video]

Trump Threatens To Pull GOP Convention From NC

President Donald Trump blamed Gov. Roy Cooper’s “shutdown mood” and said he’ll move August’s Republican National Convention unless the state allows a full arena.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published
Trump To NC Governor: Eliminate Social Distancing Or I'll Yank RNC Convention [Video]

Trump To NC Governor: Eliminate Social Distancing Or I'll Yank RNC Convention

President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to move the Republican National Convention set for August from North Carolina. Trump does not want to hold the event there if it is forced to observe state..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this