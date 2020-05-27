Global  

Walt Disney World theme parks propose mid-July reopening

CBS News Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
If the plans are approved, Disney's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will start reopening on July 11.
Video credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Walt Disney World Presenting Plans For Reopening Theme Parks

Walt Disney World Presenting Plans For Reopening Theme Parks 00:25

 Walt Disney World is presenting its plans for reopening after being shuttered since mid-March because of the new coronavirus

Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July [Video]

Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July

Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney has cleared one hurdle in its plan to start reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 11. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30
Disney Takes Step Towards Reopening [Video]

Disney Takes Step Towards Reopening

Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their proposals for phased reopenings before an Orange County task force on Wednesday, said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. If Demings signs off on..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32

Task force approves plan to reopen virus-shuttered Disney World parks starting July 11

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday moved a step closer to reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, when the Orange County Economic...
Reuters Also reported by •Mashable

Walt Disney World To Begin Phased Reopening In July

Walt Disney World To Begin Phased Reopening In JulyWatch VideoWalt Disney World is gearing up to welcome guests back to its parks this summer. Disney's theme parks in Orlando, Florida, have been shut...
Newsy

