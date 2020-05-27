|
Walt Disney World theme parks propose mid-July reopening
|
|
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
If the plans are approved, Disney's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will start reopening on July 11.
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July
Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney has cleared one hurdle in its plan to start reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 11. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
Disney Takes Step Towards Reopening
Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their proposals for phased reopenings before an Orange County task force on Wednesday, said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. If Demings signs off on..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:32Published
Related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this