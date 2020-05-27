Global  

George Floyd death: Minneapolis mayor calls for police officer to face charges

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday demanded the arrest of the police officer seen on camera kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who claimed he couldn't breathe and later died.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Four officers fired after death of unarmed black man

Four officers fired after death of unarmed black man 01:47

 Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday, a day after a bystander's cell phone video captured one of them kneeling on the neck of an unarmed black man who later died in a hospital, the city's mayor said. Gavino Garay has more.

