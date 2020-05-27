George Floyd death: Minneapolis mayor calls for police officer to face charges

Chelsea Mason RT @Otpor17: “Being black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a bla… 1 second ago Cosmic Star 55 RT @dcexaminer: Minneapolis officer fired over death of George Floyd previously played role in police-involved shootings https://t.co/mhz1U… 2 seconds ago IJS💙🆘💙🇺🇲⚖️ RT @dad_darius: Not only do George Floyd’s murderer’s need to be charged, we demand a trail, conviction, which results in those guilty bei… 4 seconds ago دروب المعرفة للترجمة RT @TIME: Watch: The mayor of Minneapolis says police officer who kneeled on George Floyd before his death should be charged https://t.co/p… 4 seconds ago Kwaday RT @kate_awakening: “None of the four Minneapolis police officers fired following the death of George Floyd were present at President Donal… 9 seconds ago Linda RT @trbrtc: Do you have photo or video from the scene of George Floyd's arrest in Minneapolis on May 25? Please consider sharing your foota… 10 seconds ago eddie RT @ABC: “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now." Minneapolis mayor calls for charges against white offi… 13 seconds ago NoFascism RT @CNNTonight: “He didn’t deserve what happened to him,” says Tera Brown, cousin of George Floyd, who said he couldn’t breathe as a police… 13 seconds ago