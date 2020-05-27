George Floyd death: Minneapolis mayor calls for police officer to face charges
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday demanded the arrest of the police officer seen on camera kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who claimed he couldn't breathe and later died.
