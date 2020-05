‘The Five’ Panel Explodes When Donna Brazile Claims There’s ‘No First Amendment Right To Lie’ Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

She literally lied trying to claim the First Amendment doesn't allow lying. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this EkiM ReldeonK ‘The Five’ Panel Explodes When Donna Brazile Claims There’s ‘No First Amendment Right To Lie’ https://t.co/JebzDKprKQ via @dailycaller 3 minutes ago Dave O Panel Explodes When Disgraced Donna Brazile Claims There’s ‘No 1st Amendment Right To Lie’ https://t.co/Dm3ybTtWFK #IQ #Fool #Fixer 27 minutes ago