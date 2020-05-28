Global  

Texas congressman Sam Johnson, conservative former Vietnam POW, dies at 89

Reuters Thursday, 28 May 2020
Sam Johnson, an Air Force pilot held for nearly seven years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, who later became one of the most conservative members of the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican from Texas, died on Wednesday at age 89, his family said.
 The conservative Republican, who lived in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano, died at a Plano hospital of natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak, said his former spokesman, Ray Sullivan.

