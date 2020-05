Gonzalo Lira These lootings and rioting have nothing to do with the killing of #GeorgeFloyd, and everything to do with the pent-… https://t.co/L954mlSBE5 9 seconds ago

Michelle RT @TeaPainUSA: All these #BlackLivesMatter folks need to do to get along with the police is... 1) Stop protestin' peacefully 2) Tote assa… 51 seconds ago

abdullahikooYa RT @CBSNews: Protesters clash with police in Minneapolis for second night in a row over the death of George Floyd https://t.co/Bb8f3MuDJk h… 5 minutes ago

Vim RT @OUCyberGeek: @mikebravodude This one shows the other vehicles. Mr. Floyd started across the street by police car #830 and then was tak… 11 minutes ago

Pankaj Khadka Photos: Protesters and police face each other during a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Tuesday. (Richard… https://t.co/n17StUdBeg 13 minutes ago