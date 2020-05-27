Global  

Larry Kramer, author and outspoken AIDS activist, dies

Seattle Times Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Larry Kramer, the noted writer whose raucous, antagonistic campaign for an all-out response to the AIDS crisis helped shift national health policy in the 1980s and ’90s, died Wednesday morning in Manhattan. He was 84. His husband, David Webster, said the cause was pneumonia. Kramer had weathered illness for much of his adult life. Among […]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Author, AIDS policy advocate Larry Kramer dead at 84

Author, AIDS policy advocate Larry Kramer dead at 84 01:40

 Larry Kramer, an author, playwright and film producer who helped shape U.S. healthcare policy with his early advocacy of a national response to AIDS when it first emerged in the 1980s, died on Wednesday at 84. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

AIDS Activist Larry Kramer Dies At 84 [Video]

AIDS Activist Larry Kramer Dies At 84

AIDS activist Larry Kramer has died. He was 84. KPIX talked to people who know Larry Kramer, to get a closer look at his legacy in the Bay Area.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:29Published
AIDS Activist, Author And Policy Advocate Larry Kramer Dies At 84 [Video]

AIDS Activist, Author And Policy Advocate Larry Kramer Dies At 84

Author Larry Kramer died on Wednesday at the age of 84. Kramer's early advocacy for a national response to AIDS in the 1980s helped raise awareness of the disease. According to CNN, the LGBTQ health..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Larry Kramer: Playwright and Aids activist dies at 84

The author of The Normal Heart was a key and confrontational figure during the 1980s Aids crisis.
BBC News

Larry Kramer, Jewish author known for his AIDS activism, dead at age 84

UN AIDS agency salutes lifelong Jewish activist, whose art and words raised the profile of the LGBTQ community
Haaretz

