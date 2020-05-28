Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

G.E., Which Traces Its Roots to Thomas Edison, Sells Its Lighting Business

NYTimes.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The transaction represented a symbolic closing to G.E.’s opening chapters in the second Industrial Revolution.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry Featured In 'Thomas & Friends' Special [Video]

Prince Harry Featured In 'Thomas & Friends' Special

According to CNN, Prince Harry may have moved away from the UK, but he has not forgotten British roots. On Friday in the U.S., Netflix will premiere "Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine," a special..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

General Electric Makes The Switch Away From Lightbulbs

GE was born when Thomas Edison's electrical company merged with a rival in 1892, and the company has been making (and inventing) lightbulbs ever since. Now it's...
NPR


Tweets about this

STcom

The Straits Times GE, which traces its roots to Thomas Edison, sells its lighting business https://t.co/H0sjJ6SRO0 28 minutes ago

Sean_Hyman

Sean Hyman G.E., Which Traces Its Roots to Thomas Edison, Sells Its Lighting Business https://t.co/pcXDqBhPwI 30 minutes ago

Michael_Field_T

Michael Field Read new article G.E., Which Traces Its Roots to Thomas Edison, Sells Its Lighting Business on https://t.co/eosee6hUKq. 37 minutes ago

JohnLothian

John Lothian G.E., Which Traces Its Roots to Thomas Edison, Sells Its Lighting Business https://t.co/c4fHVWAeEf 42 minutes ago

AllHomeRobotics

Patrick Sinclair G.E., Which Traces Its Roots to Thomas Edison, Sells Its Lighting Business #SmartHome #HomeAutomation #IoT… https://t.co/9ecov0SrHQ 43 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#Business News: G.E., Which Traces Its Roots to Thomas Edison, Sells Its Lighting #Business - The New York Times… https://t.co/QOf9pEc7fx 46 minutes ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform G.E., Which Traces Its Roots to Thomas Edison, Sells Its Lighting Business READ MORE: https://t.co/r00DWwa5Xt… https://t.co/jJAob1Ud1c 1 hour ago

doug_baltazar

Doug Baltazar "G.E., Which Traces Its Roots to Thomas Edison, Sells Its Lighting Business"https://t.co/25gRBCFxMk 1 hour ago