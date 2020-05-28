Global  

CVS Health to open last of 1,000 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

Reuters Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it would open more COVID-19 testing sites at some of its pharmacy drive-thru locations, completing the last leg of the drugstore chain's planned 1,000 sites across more than 30 U.S. states.
