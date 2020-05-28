|
Reopening Florida: Disney World Planning To Reopen In Mid-July But Should You Go?
|
|
Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Disney World fans have been waiting for months to return to the "most magical place on earth" but is it safe?
|
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July 01:30
Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney has cleared one hurdle in its plan to start reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 11. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this