Reopening Florida: Disney World Planning To Reopen In Mid-July But Should You Go?

cbs4.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Disney World fans have been waiting for months to return to the "most magical place on earth" but is it safe?
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July

Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July 01:30

 Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney has cleared one hurdle in its plan to start reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 11. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Related news from verified sources

NBA in talks to resume season at Disney World

The NBA is in talks to resume the season at Florida's Disney World Resort in late July.
BBC News

Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is presenting its plans for reopening after being shuttered along with Florida's other theme parks since mid-March...
SeattlePI.com


