George Floyd Protesters Attack Old Woman In Wheelchair While Looting

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Protests Erupt For Second Night In Minneapolis



Protesters and police in Minneapolis violently clashed for a second night on Wednesday. In a display of outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, protestors took to the streets in large crowds... Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this thekitteh George Floyd protesters attack woman in wheelchair who allegedly had knife https://t.co/4gzY7NkR4T via @nypost 1 minute ago Turco RT @BoSnerdley: George Floyd protesters attack woman in wheelchair who allegedly had knife https://t.co/U5CXhy8umd via @nypost 2 minutes ago RadioGaGa ⭐️TRUMP TRUMPS ALL⭐️ This is disgusting A to Z. The old “protesting” cover for looting and rioting. George Floyd protesters attack woma… https://t.co/LFJ1XWlcsZ 3 minutes ago 🎸Mr. McBeeVee 🎸 RT @Aliciastarr001: ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protesters Block 101 Freeway in Los Angeles, Attack Police Cars – One Protester Falls Off Moving C… 4 minutes ago Larry Nebel What an amazing way to promote Justice for George. Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: George Floyd Pr… https://t.co/7FPPWRhZlq 11 minutes ago Clive Morgan New York Post: George Floyd protesters attack woman in wheelchair who allegedly had knife. Wo, a woman in a wheel… https://t.co/Sf5XsxeFv2 11 minutes ago jinjie Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: George Floyd Protesters Attack Old Woman In Wheelchair While Looti… https://t.co/mmB2EuRhlQ 11 minutes ago James Hawkins 'Black Lives Matter' Protesters Block 101 Freeway in Los Angeles, Attack Police Cars - One Protester Falls Off Movi… https://t.co/DhmbDqSGPU 12 minutes ago