Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd Protesters Attack Old Woman In Wheelchair While Looting

Daily Caller Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
'They stole everything they could off of me'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd 01:23

 Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd On May 27, hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to display their rage against the city’s police department. Crowds were met with tear gas and rubber bullets as they looted and burned businesses and homes. The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protests Erupt For Second Night In Minneapolis [Video]

Protests Erupt For Second Night In Minneapolis

Protesters and police in Minneapolis violently clashed for a second night on Wednesday. In a display of outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, protestors took to the streets in large crowds...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

thekitteh5

thekitteh George Floyd protesters attack woman in wheelchair who allegedly had knife https://t.co/4gzY7NkR4T via @nypost 1 minute ago

Turco03882189

Turco RT @BoSnerdley: George Floyd protesters attack woman in wheelchair who allegedly had knife https://t.co/U5CXhy8umd via @nypost 2 minutes ago

RadioGaGa11388

RadioGaGa ⭐️TRUMP TRUMPS ALL⭐️ This is disgusting A to Z. The old “protesting” cover for looting and rioting. George Floyd protesters attack woma… https://t.co/LFJ1XWlcsZ 3 minutes ago

adriandt31

🎸Mr. McBeeVee 🎸 RT @Aliciastarr001: ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protesters Block 101 Freeway in Los Angeles, Attack Police Cars – One Protester Falls Off Moving C… 4 minutes ago

LarryHN

Larry Nebel What an amazing way to promote Justice for George. Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: George Floyd Pr… https://t.co/7FPPWRhZlq 11 minutes ago

CliveDMorgan

Clive Morgan New York Post: George Floyd protesters attack woman in wheelchair who allegedly had knife. Wo, a woman in a wheel… https://t.co/Sf5XsxeFv2 11 minutes ago

Jinge5678

jinjie Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: George Floyd Protesters Attack Old Woman In Wheelchair While Looti… https://t.co/mmB2EuRhlQ 11 minutes ago

jimdwrench

James Hawkins 'Black Lives Matter' Protesters Block 101 Freeway in Los Angeles, Attack Police Cars - One Protester Falls Off Movi… https://t.co/DhmbDqSGPU 12 minutes ago