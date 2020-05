Deplorable Lex Lothar 214782 Dorsey Limited ‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’: Kayleigh McEnany Unloads On Jim Acosta | The Daily Caller https://t.co/ny7OFE4iLc 4 minutes ago

BuckDoug75 RT @MariaBonanno9: ‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’: Kayleigh McEnany Unloads On Jim Acosta https://t.co/0eV8xrjIkq vi… 10 minutes ago

Texas Conservative ⭐️⭐️⭐️Text Trump to 88022 ‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’: Kayleigh McEnany Unloads On Jim Acosta https://t.co/f9etuOxHFJ via @dailycaller 19 minutes ago

Rock'inPatriot🍃🍀🍃 RT @RichardVeii: BAH-HA-HA-HA!! Jim (ass-wipe) Acosta's ears are still ringing! ‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’: Kay… 19 minutes ago

Jack Henry ‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’: Kayleigh McEnany Unloads On Jim Acosta #SmartNews ⁦@PressSec… https://t.co/br9MS2tMCX 20 minutes ago

dona helene RT @hrkbenowen: ‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’: Kayleigh McEnany Unloads On Jim Acosta https://t.co/o3xditYaC8 32 minutes ago

The Briefing Room ‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’: Kayleigh McEnany Unloads On Jim Acosta https://t.co/VNv6JvEVc1 33 minutes ago