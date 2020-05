‘Zombie fires’ are erupting in Siberia and Alaska, signaling severe Arctic fire season may lie ahead Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

With the Siberian Arctic seeing record warmth, scientists are becoming more convinced that some of the blazes erupting this spring are "zombie fires" left over from last summer. Here's why that's of deep concern. 👓 View full article

