Extra Extra: Donald Trump Signs Social Media Executive Order After Twitter Starts Fact-Checking Him
Trump's social media push, Boston Marathon cancelled, "Fiddler On The Roof" remake, dinosaur storytime for puppies, and more.
Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday seeking to crackdown on social media. The order is to make companies think over allegations of bias against conservatives. The move comes two days after Twitter fact-checked two of Trump's tweets pushing false claims. Trump's executive order seeks to...