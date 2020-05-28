Here’s How Jessica Simpson Has Been Keeping Her Body Hot Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Actress Jessica Simpson shocked fans by posting a post-work out selfie Wednesday on her Instagram. Simpson has reportedly lost weight while in quarantine and she’s looking really good. Not that she didn’t before, Simpson is one of the hottest women to walk the planet. Now we kind of have an idea of what she’s doing […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trending - Vogue Magazine Apologized To Jessica Simpson



Vogue magazine apologized to Jessica Simpson after saying she felt body shamed in an anecdote they shared. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago Jessica Simpson Claps Back At 'Vogue' After Being Body-Shamed



Jessica Simpson is clapping back at 'Vogue' after being body-shamed for her 2007 Met Gala look. Plus, Tom Cruise his heading to space for his next role, and Jim Gaffigan is gearing up to play Rob Ford.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:33 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this