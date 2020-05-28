Here’s How Jessica Simpson Has Been Keeping Her Body Hot
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Actress Jessica Simpson shocked fans by posting a post-work out selfie Wednesday on her Instagram. Simpson has reportedly lost weight while in quarantine and she’s looking really good. Not that she didn’t before, Simpson is one of the hottest women to walk the planet. Now we kind of have an idea of what she’s doing […]
Jessica Simpson is clapping back at 'Vogue' after being body-shamed for her 2007 Met Gala look. Plus, Tom Cruise his heading to space for his next role, and Jim Gaffigan is gearing up to play Rob Ford..