Trump’s Order Targeting Social Media Sites, Explained

NYTimes.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The president wants to narrow legal protections for companies like Twitter after it began appending fact-check labels to his postings.
News video: Trump signs executive order for social media companies

 Trump's order follows his criticism of Twitter "fact checking" one of his tweets.

