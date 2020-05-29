Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota calls in National Guard to quell unrest over black man's death in police custody

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Minnesota's governor activated the National Guard on Thursday to help police restore order following two days of violent protests in Minneapolis city over the death of a black man seen in graphic video footage gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Shocking aftermath of George Floyd riots in South Minneapolis, Minnesota

Shocking aftermath of George Floyd riots in South Minneapolis, Minnesota 02:39

 Shocking footage shows the aftermath of George Floyd riots in South Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday evening (May 28). Violence erupted in the city after Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday and in the days following, rallies took place in the city as well...

Related videos from verified sources

Protesters Stage Demonstrations Against Police Brutality Across Southern California [Video]

Protesters Stage Demonstrations Against Police Brutality Across Southern California

Groups of people protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, took to the streets Thursday for the second..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:03Published
Evil father, 41, 'murdered' son, 21, after having affair with his wife in Thailand [Video]

Evil father, 41, 'murdered' son, 21, after having affair with his wife in Thailand

An evil father was arrested after he admitted killing his son following a love triangle between him and his daughter-in-law. Arun Plodkaenthong, 41, caused a rift in the family when he began an..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Minnesota calls in National Guard to quell unrest over George Floyd's death in police custody

Minnesota's governor activated the National Guard on Thursday to help restore order following two days of violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of a...
Reuters

Minnesota governor activates national guard to respond to violence over George Floyd protests

The governor of Minnesota has activated the National Guard following a night of violent riots over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this