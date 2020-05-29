Minnesota calls in National Guard to quell unrest over black man's death in police custody
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Minnesota's governor activated the National Guard on Thursday to help police restore order following two days of violent protests in Minneapolis city over the death of a black man seen in graphic video footage gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck.
Shocking footage shows the aftermath of George Floyd riots in South Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday evening (May 28).
Violence erupted in the city after Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday and in the days following, rallies took place in the city as well...
Groups of people protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, took to the streets Thursday for the second..