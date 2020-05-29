Global  

This Day in History: May 29

FOXNews.com Friday, 29 May 2020
President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev open their historic summit in Moscow; ABC cancels the reboot of "Roseanne," after star Roseanne Barr's controversial tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.
0
News video: This Day in History: Golden Gate Bridge Opens

This Day in History: Golden Gate Bridge Opens 01:02

 This Day in History: Golden Gate Bridge Opens May 27, 1937 200,000 people attended "Pedestrian Day," the opening day for the architectural marvel. It had been almost five years since construction began on the 4,200 foot long bridge. American engineer Joseph Strauss initiated the proposal for a...

