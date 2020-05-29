Global  

Wildlife managers use pup fostering to boost wolf genetics

Seattle Times Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A record number of captive-born wolf pups has been placed into the wild as part of an effort by federal and state wildlife managers to boost the genetic diversity among Mexican gray wolves in the Southwestern United States. The interagency team announced the results of this season’s cross-fostering program Thursday. They […]
