7 People Shot at Louisville Protest Over the Death of Breonna Taylor

NYTimes.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The protests in Kentucky were prompted by the shooting death of a black woman, who was killed when police entered her home in March.
Louisville police shoot rubber bullets at protesters for George Floyd's death, causing havoc [Video]

Louisville police shoot rubber bullets at protesters for George Floyd's death, causing havoc

This was the shocking moment demonstrators in Louisville, Kentucky were shot at with rubber bullets by police when they were protesting about the death of George Floyd. Captured on May 28, the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:14Published
Seven shot in protests over killing of black woman - police [Video]

Seven shot in protests over killing of black woman - police

Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

Shots Fired at Louisville Protest Over the Death of Breonna Taylor

The protests in Kentucky were prompted by the shooting death of a black woman, who was killed when police entered her home.
NYTimes.com

Seven shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting of a black woman

Seven shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting of a black womanAt least seven people were shot in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in...
New Zealand Herald

powellnyt

Michael Powell RT @pistoleraprod: In Kentucky seven people were shot during a protest for Breonna Taylor. Over Memorial Day weekend a so-called "Second Am… 46 seconds ago

MarcilynF

marcilyn flannery RT @TribLIVE: At least 7 people were shot in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatall… 1 minute ago

neyebio

neyebio RT @TessaDuvall: BREAKING: Louisville police confirm at least seven people shot tonight during protests over Breonna Taylor's death. https… 1 minute ago

x_Esh

.. moneybagg mo 🥶 RT @msoptimistic101: Today’s update: •Trump wants to shoot us •Police arrested a Black CNN Correspondent on Live TV •Seven people were sh… 2 minutes ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com At least 7 people were shot in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black wo… https://t.co/DyxDmgywRs 2 minutes ago

gpbnews

GPB News Seven people were shot in downtown Louisville at a protest Thursday evening calling for justice for 26-year-old… https://t.co/ix1SXOlWoB 2 minutes ago

Kevonomics69

Kevonomics RT @BNONews: DEVELOPING: At least 7 people shot at protest in Louisville, Kentucky https://t.co/qYcKuT9uXY 4 minutes ago

levaymusic

Levay Is it true 7 people were shot by the police at the Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville? 4 minutes ago