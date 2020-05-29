Global  

Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville draws hundreds; at least 7 shot. Here's what we know

USATODAY.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Chants of "No justice, no peace" are echoing down Louisville streets as hundreds gather to rally for Breonna Taylor.
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police

Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police 01:16

 Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police said on Friday. Lauren Anthony reports.

Seven shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting of a black woman

Seven shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting of a black womanAt least seven people were shot in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in...
New Zealand Herald


