NYC protests, crime threats at Long Island malls, over Floyd arrest video Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Thirty people were arrested in a Manhattan protest and Nassau cops responded to threats at 2 shopping malls, officials say, following the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Víctor Manuel Ramos #NYC protests, crime threats at Long Island malls, over #Floyd arrest video | @chayesmatthew & @nicolefuller… https://t.co/bve0MMJG6m 20 hours ago