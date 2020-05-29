Global  

Minneapolis Protests: CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez Arrested Live on Air

NYTimes.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Officers arrested a correspondent, Omar Jimenez, as he and a camera crew were reporting on the protests over the death of George Floyd.
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: CNN Reporter And Crew Arrested Live On Air During Minneapolis Protests

CNN Reporter And Crew Arrested Live On Air During Minneapolis Protests 00:53

 CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and two members of his crew were arrested by Minnesota State Patrol officers while they were broadcasting live from protests in Minneapolis. Jimenez, who was covering the demonstrations that have erupted in the city following the death of George Floyd, was placed in...

CNN reporter and crew arrested during live broadcast of Minneapolis protests

CNN reporter and crew arrested during live broadcast of Minneapolis protestsA black CNN correspondent was live on the air covering the protests in Minneapolis when police handcuffed him and his crew Friday morning, the network said. The...
Minneapolis protests: CNN hits back at police over on-air arrest of black reporter Omar Jimenez

Black reporter and his crew identified themselves but state police arrested them anyway
Independent


