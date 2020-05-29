Minneapolis Protests: CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez Arrested Live on Air

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and two members of his crew were arrested by Minnesota State Patrol officers while they were broadcasting live from protests in Minneapolis. Jimenez, who was covering the demonstrations that have erupted in the city following the death of George Floyd, was placed in...
