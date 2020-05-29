Minnesota governor pleads with looters to stop, promises swift action in George Floyd death
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Friday promised swift justice in the death of George Floyd but also pleaded with looters and violent protestors that have set fire to Minneapolis to stop so the city could restore justice and order.
