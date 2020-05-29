Global  

Minnesota governor pleads with looters to stop, promises swift action in George Floyd death

FOXNews.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Friday promised swift justice in the death of George Floyd but also pleaded with looters and violent protestors that have set fire to Minneapolis to stop so the city could restore justice and order. 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Minnesota governor calls for end to violence, expects 'swift' justice in Floyd case

Minnesota governor calls for end to violence, expects 'swift' justice in Floyd case 02:38

 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called on Friday for an end to the violent protests that have rocked Minneapolis following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody and said he expected "swift" justice for the police officers involved.

