Related videos from verified sources Minnesota Governor on arrest of CNN reporter: 'I failed you'



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Friday issued a publIc apology to news outlet CNN after police led reporter Omar Jimenez off in handcuffs while reporting live on television early on Friday close to a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:08 Published 10 hours ago George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US



George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US Several U.S. cities endured a night of unrest in response to the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Monday. Protests.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:48 Published 11 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Early Addition: CNN Journalist Covering Minneapolis Riots Arrested By Police… https://t.co/L7EUfeAnQa 7 hours ago Gothamist Early Addition: CNN Journalist Covering Minneapolis Riots Arrested By Police & more mid-day links https://t.co/Q7qd9QDj55 7 hours ago