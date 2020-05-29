Global  

The Dark Past Of President Trump’s “When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts” Tweet Starts In Miami

cbs4.com Friday, 29 May 2020
The battle between President Trump and Twitter heated up Thursday night after Twitter flagged one of the President's tweets as promoting violence.  The tweet, with a historical connection to Miami, was about protests overnight in Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.
