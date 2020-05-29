Global  

Oakland prepares for Friday-night protest

SFGate Friday, 29 May 2020
A demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis is planned for Friday night in Oakland.
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Oakland George Floyd Protest March Briefly Blocks Traffic on I-880

Oakland George Floyd Protest March Briefly Blocks Traffic on I-880 02:35

 A group of protesters took their demonstration against the in-custody police death of George Floyd earlier this week onto Interstate 880 in Oakland Friday night, shutting down the freeway in both directions for several minutes. (5-29-20)

