Troopers line up to guard Minneapolis firefighters Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )



A line of State Patrol troopers guarded firefighters working on fires in Minneapolis . The fires happened during the third night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd , a black man killed by a white police officer kneeling on his neck. (May 29) 👓 View full article

