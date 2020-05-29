Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
The Dig Callback: Finding Tranquility In Hard Times At Brooklyn Tea
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
The Dig Callback: Finding Tranquility In Hard Times At Brooklyn Tea
Friday, 29 May 2020 (
12 hours ago
)
In this video update, CBS2's Elle McLogan checks in to find out how the Bed-Stuy tearoom is adapting during the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
12 hours ago
The Dig Callback: Finding Tranquility In Hard Times At Brooklyn Tea
03:48
CBS2's Elle McLogan checks in with co-owners Jamila McGill and Alfonso "Ali" Wright to find out how the Bed-Stuy tearoom is adapting during the pandemic.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
Minneapolis
Death of George Floyd
Beijing
New York City
Barclays Center
Supreme Court of the United States
Minnesota
Coronavirus disease 2019
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Atlanta
America
George Floyd Protests
World Health Organization
George Floyd Death
Derek Chauvin Charged
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions
Trump will 'revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment'
Wearing face masks at home may help curb spread of Covid-19 virus
Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood welcome second child