The Dig Callback: Finding Tranquility In Hard Times At Brooklyn Tea

CBS 2 Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
In this video update, CBS2's Elle McLogan checks in to find out how the Bed-Stuy tearoom is adapting during the pandemic.
0
 CBS2's Elle McLogan checks in with co-owners Jamila McGill and Alfonso "Ali" Wright to find out how the Bed-Stuy tearoom is adapting during the pandemic.

