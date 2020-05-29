Former Officer Accused Of Killing George Floyd Charged With 3rd Degree Murder And Manslaughter, Announces Hennepin County Prosecutor

Ex-Minneapolis Cop Charged With Murder in George Floyd's DeathEx-Minneapolis Cop Charged With
Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested In George Floyd’s DeathFired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested four days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the city and nation.