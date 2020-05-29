Global  

Former Officer Accused Of Killing George Floyd Charged With 3rd Degree Murder And Manslaughter, Announces Hennepin County Prosecutor

Friday, 29 May 2020
Former Officer Accused Of Killing George Floyd Arrested, Charged With Murder And Manslaughter
News video: Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Arrested In Killing Of George Floyd

Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Arrested In Killing Of George Floyd 00:59

 The police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter.

Minnesota County Attorney Defends Speed of Charging Officer in George Floyd Killing, Anticipates Charges Against Other Cops

Hennepin County Attorney *Mike Freeman* held a press conference Friday afternoon announcing that *Derek Chauvin*, the former cop who pinned down *George Floyd*...
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murdering George Floyd

Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder. The former Minneapolis police officer, who was seen on video using his knee to pin down George Floyd sparking outrage...
