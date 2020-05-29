|
Jerry O’Connell On ‘Haircut Night In America’: ‘It Just Made Us Laugh’
Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Jerry O'Connell discusses 'Haircut Night In America' coming to CBS on Friday, May 29th.
Video credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
'Haircut Night In America' Coming Up On CBS 01:39
Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield previews tonight CBS special "Haircut Night In America" hosted by celebrity husband and wife, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell!
