Jerry O’Connell On ‘Haircut Night In America’: ‘It Just Made Us Laugh’

cbs4.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Jerry O'Connell discusses 'Haircut Night In America' coming to CBS on Friday, May 29th.
News video: 'Haircut Night In America' Coming Up On CBS

'Haircut Night In America' Coming Up On CBS 01:39

 Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield previews tonight CBS special "Haircut Night In America" hosted by celebrity husband and wife, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell!

