Derek Chauvin charged with third degree murder in death of George Floyd
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. The case has triggered protests in cities across the country. Jeff Pegues reports.
The Minneapolis police officer who restrained an unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck has been arrested.
According to Reuters, officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder.
The victim, 46-year-old George Floyd died a short time after Chauvin knelt on his throat for five...
