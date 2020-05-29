Global  

Derek Chauvin charged with third degree murder in death of George Floyd

CBS News Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. The case has triggered protests in cities across the country. Jeff Pegues reports.
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd 00:32

 The Minneapolis police officer who restrained an unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck has been arrested. According to Reuters, officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder. The victim, 46-year-old George Floyd died a short time after Chauvin knelt on his throat for five...

An Overview Of The Charges Against Derek Chauvin [Video]

An Overview Of The Charges Against Derek Chauvin

The charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin are 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter, Esme Murphy reports (2:36). WCCO 4 News At 6 - May 29, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:36Published
People demonstrating the in-custody death of George Floyd at 72nd and Dodge Streets [Video]

People demonstrating the in-custody death of George Floyd at 72nd and Dodge Streets

How people in Omaha are protesting the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:57Published

Ice Cube, Ariana Grande & More Artists React to the Police Officer Charged with George Floyd’s Murder

Ariana Grande, Vince Staples, Ice Cube and more artists reacted to ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being charged with third-degree murder and...
BREAKING: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Finally Arrested + Charged W/ Murder Of George Floyd

BREAKING: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Finally Arrested + Charged W/ Murder Of George FloydAfter days of online and in-person protests throughout Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, ex-officer Derek Chauvin has reportedly been arrested and...
SOHH


