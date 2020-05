‘Packed in, shoulder to shoulder, hugging’ in Spokane: Is America too rebellious to beat the coronavirus? Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

To reopen from the shutdown, which Spokane now is doing, requires "cautious, burdensome measures to protect safety," such as widespread, mandatory mask-wearing. Are Americans even capable of rule-following like that? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DJ Moss RT @seattletimes: To reopen from the shutdown, which Spokane now is doing, requires "cautious, burdensome measures to protect safety," such… 12 minutes ago Jay Weisberger This is on point. https://t.co/j0RzYWhPh2 1 hour ago The Seattle Times To reopen from the shutdown, which Spokane now is doing, requires "cautious, burdensome measures to protect safety,… https://t.co/5Q1TWVYUz0 1 hour ago Jeff Lefebreve RT @KrisCrockerKXLY: It's been sad driving past the shuttered downtown #Spokane bars for the past two and half months. Tonight, there are a… 3 days ago