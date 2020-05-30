'Black history is this country's history': George Floyd protests intensify across US, from Atlanta to Indianapolis to Tennessee

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd On May 27, hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to display their rage against the city’s police department. Crowds were met with tear gas and rubber bullets as they looted and burned businesses and homes. The...
Demonstrators in Minneapolis and St. Paul defied a curfew Friday, at times clashing with police after charges were filed against the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd; CBS2's Dick..