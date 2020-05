Rapper Killer Mike urges calm amid violence in Atlanta Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Rapper Killer Mike joined Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday night in an attempt to stem the violent protests raging through the city. The rapper gave an emotional plea for protesters to organize and vote for more progressive leaders to fight systemic racism -- but he urged them not to destroy the city. 👓 View full article

