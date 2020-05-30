'This is not a protest ... This is chaos': Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pleads for peace amid fiery George Floyd protests

mead I’m pressed about this protest I heard about,, I wanna go but I don’t know if anyone would wanna go with me to nyc… https://t.co/KgRDZR08CM 2 seconds ago Sydney🌷 Phipps Plaza,***is going on. This is not Protest. Tearing down our city ! 2 seconds ago Jay DeMoir RT @realcreativeone: @princesa__jade Why everyone got this energy for the protesters but don’t have that energy for the person that caused… 2 seconds ago anaira.anaira RT @mot1onchi: IF YOU ARE GONNA PROTEST IN OAKLAND/BAY AREA THIS EVENING... DO NOT TOUCH THE SMALL BUSINESSES... COVID ALREADY HURT THEM EN… 2 seconds ago well shit what’re y’all doin RT @_thelifeofjan: this shows ppl just been waiting for this moment to go out and show they***. this is far from a protest 2 seconds ago dyl RT @CollinsHessa: @lilpapivoni RT THIS TO PROVE IT An African American woman has kidnapped during the protests in Minneapolis. License plat… 2 seconds ago florencia⁷ RT @JAYVERSACE: plz stfu with this “what have u done?” shit. not everybody in the world can be in one protest. niggas who speak up / donate… 2 seconds ago 💗alex 💗 RT @dijonisking: to anyone who is joining a protest!!!!! this could really be helpful for yall please stay safe!!!! https://t.co/NElv5dypOz 2 seconds ago