'This is not a protest ... This is chaos': Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pleads for peace amid fiery George Floyd protests

USATODAY.com Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Images and videos showed fiery demonstrations in Atlanta on Friday night, prompting an impassioned plea for peace from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
 
Video credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Tampa Bay area protesters call for peace in wake of George Floyd's death

Tampa Bay area protesters call for peace in wake of George Floyd's death 01:41

 Dozens gathered in Highlands County to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

'Destructive, needless, senseless': Mayor Hancock denounces violence that erupted during Denver protest [Video]

'Destructive, needless, senseless': Mayor Hancock denounces violence that erupted during Denver protest

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock denounces the violence that erupted late Friday during a protest for justice for George Floyd, urging protestors to demonstrate peacefully.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:56Published
DeWine calls protests appropriate but pleads for peace [Video]

DeWine calls protests appropriate but pleads for peace

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is ready to support cities with protests amid recent police killings across the country.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:30Published

Atlanta Mayor Denounces Violent Protests: ‘This Is Chaos… You Are Disgracing This City’

Atlanta Mayor *Keisha Lance Bottoms* spoke tonight to denounce the violence in the city tonight during protests as people have taken to the streets over the...
Mediaite

