You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SpaceX Set To Launch



SpaceX and NASA are, once again, gearing up to try to make history by launching two astronauts into Earth's orbit on Saturday afternoon. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:00 Published 1 hour ago Ready For Launch?



Mark your calendars for Saturday afternoon at 3:22 p.m. That's when NASA and SpaceX will make another attempt to launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:10 Published 18 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Historic SpaceX Launch to ISS Scrubbed Over Bad Weather, Rescheduled for Saturday

RIA Nov. 3 days ago



SpaceX Launch Postponed Due to Bad Weather, Next Attempt on May 30 SpaceX’s historic launch of the first manned mission aboard Crew Dragon was called off by NASA minutes before takeoff, due to bad weather conditions failing to...

WorldNews 3 days ago





Tweets about this