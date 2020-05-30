Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota Attorney General On George Floyd Case, Protests

NPR Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Attorney General Keith Ellison about the death of George Floyd, the resulting protests and the arrest of the former officer on a murder charge.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: George Floyd Riots: Unrest Enters 4th Day In Twin Cities

George Floyd Riots: Unrest Enters 4th Day In Twin Cities 04:39

 Minneapolis has entered the fourth day of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, with rioters taking over the police department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night, Christiane Cordero reports (4:39). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters loot and set fire to Minneapolis stores [Video]

Protesters loot and set fire to Minneapolis stores

Hundreds of protesters defied an 8 p.m. curfew on Friday in Minneapolis for a fourth night of protests over the police-involved death earlier this week of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
The Dark Past Of President Trump's "When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts" [Video]

The Dark Past Of President Trump's "When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts"

The battle between President Trump and Twitter heated up Thursday night after Twitter flagged one of the President's tweets as promoting violence.  The tweet, with an historical connection to Miami,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:55Published

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd case: Protests erupt across the country after Minnesota man's death

Multiple cities across the U.S. exploded into outcry on Wednesday night, just days after Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died while...
FOXNews.com

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on George Floyd's death, protests

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison discusses the death of George Floyd following his arrest by Minneapolis police, and the third night of protests in the...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Jxs_b

Jas RT @MileyCyrus: Please call the Minnesota Governor at 651-201-3400 and Attorney General to demand #justiceforGeorgeFloyd. They need to be h… 41 seconds ago

ThatsOnPerriodt

🧚🏻 RT @PopCrave: .@MileyCyrus speaks out about the murder of George Floyd and urges fans to call the governor of Minnesota and Attorney Genera… 4 minutes ago

PaulMonte18

Paul Monte RT @Italia191: Honestly what chance does the Minnesota have with Kieth Ellison as there Attorney General ? This man is the top cop in the s… 16 minutes ago

AnarchistGeog

★ Simon Springer ★ Minnesota Attorney General expects 'there WILL be charges' against the four cops in #GeorgeFloyd's death - but offi… https://t.co/yCyvVhXmLC 33 minutes ago