‘I’m Mad As Hell’: Killer Mike Breaks Down As He Begs Rioters Not To Burn His City Down

Mary Hall-Rayford 4 Eastpointe City Residents RT @J_fassler: I don't want to hear from Cornel West. I don't want to hear from Killer Mike. I don't want to hear from Van Jones. I don't w… 3 minutes ago
12.08.18 RT @_KittyMUA_: As much as I love Killer Mike, please stop this narrative. Since when in the***is target, Dior, icebox, Phipps Plaza etc… 5 minutes ago
monique RT @brujacontumbao: So to recap:
•Killer Mike and TI being fewlish on the TV
•Black cop assaulted a Black woman
•Black news reporter got ar… 12 minutes ago
Malindy the amount of white ppl watching that Killer Mike video going "true leader,***yeah" ought tell you who his message is for. 15 minutes ago
Kane Killer Mike said we as Atlanta can lead by example! Why do y’all think people flock here, because we are a progress… https://t.co/HXKa5GcqUU 18 minutes ago
Y’allsey Anyway. T.I. nor Killer Mike is my leader. Hell. Nawl. 21 minutes ago
Queens Rock Fros👑 RT @Cliggaveli: If you're a southern rapper NOT named "Killer Mike" please shut the***up on this topic...thank you 21 minutes ago
⚓HIM ⚓ If you're a southern rapper NOT named "Killer Mike" please shut the***up on this topic...thank you 22 minutes ago