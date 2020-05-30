Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I’m Mad As Hell’: Killer Mike Breaks Down As He Begs Rioters Not To Burn His City Down

Daily Caller Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
'After you burn down your own home, what do you have left?'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

educatormary

Mary Hall-Rayford 4 Eastpointe City Residents RT @J_fassler: I don't want to hear from Cornel West. I don't want to hear from Killer Mike. I don't want to hear from Van Jones. I don't w… 3 minutes ago

OctoberOnly

12.08.18 RT @_KittyMUA_: As much as I love Killer Mike, please stop this narrative. Since when in the***is target, Dior, icebox, Phipps Plaza etc… 5 minutes ago

yepimchristine

monique RT @brujacontumbao: So to recap: •Killer Mike and TI being fewlish on the TV •Black cop assaulted a Black woman •Black news reporter got ar… 12 minutes ago

yourkyotowife

Malindy the amount of white ppl watching that Killer Mike video going "true leader,***yeah" ought tell you who his message is for. 15 minutes ago

Kane76494206

Kane Killer Mike said we as Atlanta can lead by example! Why do y’all think people flock here, because we are a progress… https://t.co/HXKa5GcqUU 18 minutes ago

aisling206

Y’allsey Anyway. T.I. nor Killer Mike is my leader. Hell. Nawl. 21 minutes ago

Love_Binky

Queens Rock Fros👑 RT @Cliggaveli: If you're a southern rapper NOT named "Killer Mike" please shut the***up on this topic...thank you 21 minutes ago

Cliggaveli

⚓HIM ⚓ If you're a southern rapper NOT named "Killer Mike" please shut the***up on this topic...thank you 22 minutes ago