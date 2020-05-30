‘I’m Mad As Hell’: Killer Mike Breaks Down As He Begs Rioters Not To Burn His City Down

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mary Hall-Rayford 4 Eastpointe City Residents RT @J_fassler: I don't want to hear from Cornel West. I don't want to hear from Killer Mike. I don't want to hear from Van Jones. I don't w… 3 minutes ago 12.08.18 RT @_KittyMUA_: As much as I love Killer Mike, please stop this narrative. Since when in the***is target, Dior, icebox, Phipps Plaza etc… 5 minutes ago monique RT @brujacontumbao: So to recap: •Killer Mike and TI being fewlish on the TV •Black cop assaulted a Black woman •Black news reporter got ar… 12 minutes ago Malindy the amount of white ppl watching that Killer Mike video going "true leader,***yeah" ought tell you who his message is for. 15 minutes ago Kane Killer Mike said we as Atlanta can lead by example! Why do y’all think people flock here, because we are a progress… https://t.co/HXKa5GcqUU 18 minutes ago Y’allsey Anyway. T.I. nor Killer Mike is my leader. Hell. Nawl. 21 minutes ago Queens Rock Fros👑 RT @Cliggaveli: If you're a southern rapper NOT named "Killer Mike" please shut the***up on this topic...thank you 21 minutes ago ⚓HIM ⚓ If you're a southern rapper NOT named "Killer Mike" please shut the***up on this topic...thank you 22 minutes ago