Live SpaceX NASA Launch Updates

NYTimes.com Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s second launch attempt of NASA astronauts in the Crew Dragon spacecraft.
Video credit: BBC World News
News video: What is SpaceX and why is it working with Nasa?

What is SpaceX and why is it working with Nasa? 02:20

 Ahead of the launch of the Crew Dragon mission, the BBC explains what SpaceX does exactly

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket [Video]

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket

Nasa has launched two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time in nine years. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Crew..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space Center [Video]

Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space Center

NASA and SpaceX launched astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published

SpaceX’s first crewed launch: all the updates on the company’s historic mission for NASA

SpaceX’s first crewed launch: all the updates on the company’s historic mission for NASASpaceX It’s been a long road to get here
The Verge Also reported by •Indian Express

Today’s cache | NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 readies for launch, and more

Today's cache is your daily download of the top 5 updates from the world of technology.
Hindu

