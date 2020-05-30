Live SpaceX NASA Launch Updates

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocketNasa has launched two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time in nine years. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Crew..
Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space CenterNASA and SpaceX launched astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from..
Ricardo Bours C RT @NASAKennedy: After a successful launch at 3:22 p.m. ET, @SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug onboard is… 2 seconds ago
Brian Solis Today's @SpaceX @NASA launch was inspiring to watch. What an incredible milestone on many fronts!
Thanks to the l… https://t.co/zFS7A8VxRr 5 seconds ago
Iris Ponce RT @cnnbrk: Two NASA astronauts make history with their successful launch into space aboard a SpaceX rocket https://t.co/ecaVOk3IVP https:/… 5 seconds ago
eduardo leon RT @nytimes: Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have launched aboard a SpaceX rocket on their way to orbit. Follow along live:
https://t.co/UOMPWP… 7 seconds ago
Berol RT @CNN: In a 2004 interview with CNN, SpaceX founder Elon Musk explained how he could work with NASA and his vision at the time for "a new… 16 seconds ago
Jo gallagher RT @SkyNews: Three evening stories:
🔴History made as @NASA and @SpaceX launch two astronauts into space https://t.co/bFmvMqyveD
🔴@KillerM… 30 seconds ago