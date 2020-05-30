Global  

Minnesota Governor authorizes 'full mobilization' of state's National Guard, says protests no longer about death of George Floyd

FOXNews.com Saturday, 30 May 2020
The state of Minnesota is requesting 1,000 additional National Guard soldiers as rioting broke out once again Friday night following the death of George Floyd earlier in the week.
Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores

 Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard in response to looting in Minneapolis. The looting began after escalated protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of policemen. According to Business Insider, a police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for around eight minutes,...

