Minnesota Governor authorizes 'full mobilization' of state's National Guard, says protests no longer about death of George Floyd
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () The state of Minnesota is requesting 1,000 additional National Guard soldiers as rioting broke out once again Friday night following the death of George Floyd earlier in the week.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard in response to looting in Minneapolis. The looting began after escalated protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of policemen. According to Business Insider, a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes,...
The governor of the US state of Georgia has declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard as violence flared in Atlanta and other American... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •CTV News •USATODAY.com •Reuters
