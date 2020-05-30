Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests

FOXNews.com Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
A Federal Protective Service Officer was killed and another injured Friday in a shooting at a federal building in Oakland, California amid protests and violence in the city over the death of George Floyd.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd 01:23

 Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd On May 27, hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to display their rage against the city’s police department. Crowds were met with tear gas and rubber bullets as they looted and burned businesses and homes. The...

Related videos from verified sources

Civil unrest flares in U.S. cities over Minneapolis killing [Video]

Civil unrest flares in U.S. cities over Minneapolis killing

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - The full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War Two after four nights of sometimes violent protests that have spread to other U.S. cities..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
NY Gov. Cuomo connects COVID-19, Floyd death to inequality [Video]

NY Gov. Cuomo connects COVID-19, Floyd death to inequality

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday told reporters "many more people of color died from the COVID virus than white people" and connected it to inequality in America, including the death of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BoomerSooner_11

Absolation RT @MaureenKTVU: FEDERAL OFFICER KILLED: FBI & Oakland PD investigating death of security officer at Federal Building on Clay St. last nigh… 8 seconds ago

MrTeamster

Wheelman RT @BreakingNews: A security officer with the Federal Protective Service was killed, and another injured Friday in Oakland shooting amid Ge… 2 minutes ago

jlints58

Jerry Lints RT @KPIXtv: One Federal Protective Service officer is dead and another injured after a gunman opened fire in #Oakland last night. https://t… 3 minutes ago

J_Hizy

JH RT @NPR: A second person was killed Friday night in a shooting at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, Calif. The FBI said… 3 minutes ago

commonsense258

commonsense RT @rpetty: Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests https://t.co/a2d7BgyW… 5 minutes ago

ImLivinginLight

Toni RT @KimonaQ: A FEDERAL OFFICER WAS KILLED LAST NIGHT. THERE WILL BE #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod BUT WILL THERE BE FOR THE OFFICER? WILL HIS NAME… 5 minutes ago

nugzthepug

🇺🇸Patriot_and_Pug🇺🇸 @manhlamza @stclairashley @realDonaldTrump He literally isn’t. Riots and looting leads to shooting. https://t.co/07ZUZ4OxHB 7 minutes ago

Klee34036780

Klee 🌴🌴🌞🐚 RT @ZENINEWS: FOX NEWS is reporting: Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd htt… 10 minutes ago