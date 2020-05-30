Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () A Federal Protective Service Officer was killed and another injured Friday in a shooting at a federal building in Oakland, California amid protests and violence in the city over the death of George Floyd.
