Related videos from verified sources Dolphins Coach Brian Flores On George Floyd's Death



Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores released a statement today in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:10 Published 1 day ago Seven shot in protests over killing of black woman - police



Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Breonna Taylor's Death: What To Know Fury over the killing of Ms. Taylor by the police has been growing, driving tense demonstrations in Louisville, Ky., and elsewhere.

NYTimes.com 11 hours ago



Atlanta Cop Gets Praise After Telling Protestors They "Have a Right to Be Pissed Off" One police officer is keeping it real. In the last few days, protests have been going on across the United States in light of George Floyd's death, Breonna...

E! Online 12 hours ago





