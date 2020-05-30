You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Park Fire ignites, evacuations underway



Evacuations have been issued for some northern Arizona residents in Bagdad, after a brush fire sparked in the area Thursday afternoon. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago Brush fire burns near Scottsdale homes



Fire ignites in Scottsdale near 144th Street and Rio Verde Road. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:50 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this azcentral Multiple homes caught fire early Saturday afternoon as the result of a large, three-alarm brush fire in Cave Creek,… https://t.co/W2HXZi5jEQ 1 minute ago Saundra Bales🌊🗽🇺🇸 Multiple homes ablaze, residents evacuated in brush fire in Cave Creek https://t.co/fiYt12fc4n via @azcentral 16 minutes ago azeeestor 🌴☀️🌵🦓🐆 Multiple homes ablaze, residents evacuated in brush fire in Cave Creek https://t.co/KMB56J08Vm via @azcentral 1 hour ago R•I•M•A Even though broken glass was everywhere on the ground. And multiple things were lit on fire. Including a black owne… https://t.co/209Ft3ljAg 1 day ago