A Timeline of the George Floyd Protests: Latest Updates

Las Vegas officials speak about George Floyd protestsLas Vegas officials speak from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters about local George Floyd protests.
Las Vegas mayor speaks about George Floyd protestLas Vegas mayor speaks about George Floyd protests in Las Vegas.
Isaac Trotter RT @jahlquistPHOTO: .@Isaac_TrotterPB has been in Minneapolis today reporting on what's been happening. Here's a timeline of his day -> htt… 7 minutes ago
Joe Ahlquist .@Isaac_TrotterPB has been in Minneapolis today reporting on what's been happening. Here's a timeline of his day ->… https://t.co/XXuqRGqiP5 10 minutes ago
New York News George Floyd Protests: A Timeline https://t.co/pHskLQF7EG 22 minutes ago
Elizabeth Bernal I’ve been seeing this a lot on my timeline, news and across different social media. The protests are meant to deman… https://t.co/S0Tq1V2Jsp 27 minutes ago
Patrick LaForge Days and nights of https://t.co/7PSEUuDqmp 56 minutes ago
J.C Tmack RT @USATODAY: A timeline of events leading up to nationwide outcry against George Floyd's death.
https://t.co/f3uULBAscq 1 hour ago
J.C Tmack RT @USATODAY: How did these protests begin? A timeline of events leading up to nationwide outcry against George Floyd’s death.
https://t.co… 1 hour ago
USA TODAY How did these protests begin? A timeline of events leading up to nationwide outcry against George Floyd’s death.
https://t.co/f3uULBS33Y 1 hour ago