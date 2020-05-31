Leaders ask for peaceful protest after clean up

Small, Peaceful Gathering in San Leandro Protests Police Violence Against People of ColorDa Lin reports that a demonstration outside the Alameda County Sheriff's Officeon Saturday evening was respectful, peaceful and earnest. (5-30-20)
Oakland Businesses Clean Up After Night of Vandalism and ViolenceBroken glass, boarded-up windows and spray-painted graffiti dominated downtown Oakland Saturday in the wake of overnight protests and riots, as city leaders deplored the violence. Devin Fehely reports..