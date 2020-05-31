Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leaders ask for peaceful protest after clean up

azcentral.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Phoenix Councilman Michael Nowakowski, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Pastor Warren Stewart and Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams ask for protests to be peaceful.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Small, Peaceful Gathering in San Leandro Protests Police Violence Against People of Color [Video]

Small, Peaceful Gathering in San Leandro Protests Police Violence Against People of Color

Da Lin reports that a demonstration outside the Alameda County Sheriff's Officeon Saturday evening was respectful, peaceful and earnest. (5-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:55Published
Oakland Businesses Clean Up After Night of Vandalism and Violence [Video]

Oakland Businesses Clean Up After Night of Vandalism and Violence

Broken glass, boarded-up windows and spray-painted graffiti dominated downtown Oakland Saturday in the wake of overnight protests and riots, as city leaders deplored the violence. Devin Fehely reports..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this