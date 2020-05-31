‘Professional Agitators Are Here To Cause Trouble,’ Miami-Dade Mayor On Violence Incited At George Floyd Protest

George Floyd: Violence escalates across USA as unrest comes to White HouseViolence has escalated in the USA as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country.
On a fifth night of widespread unrest, demonstrators converged on the White House in..
Protesters Cause Massive Damage During Violent Demonstrations After The Death Of George FloydAn overnight curfew has now ended as Chicagoans wake up to a damaged and unrecognizable city following a chaotic night of violence and looting.